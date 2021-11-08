100 Million Meals campaign distributes more than 10.8 million meals in UAE

More than 10.8 million meals have been distributed in the UAE as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

The global humanitarian drive was announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to mark Ramadan this year.

The campaign reached double its target, with enough funds raised to provide 216 million meals to more than 30 countries in the Arab world, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

In collaboration with the UAE Food Bank, the campaign distributed 10,868,400 meals in the UAE.

Organisers said there were 362,280 recipients in the UAE – 182,916 low-income families and 179,364 people who earn low incomes.

The campaign distributed 120,760 food parcels that contained essential food items such as rice, flour, chickpeas, lentils, sugar, cooking oil, dates and milk – enough for each recipient to prepare meals for about a month.

More than 1,000 volunteers worked alongside Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which organised of the campaign, and the UAE Food Bank to support the distribution efforts.

Sara Al Nuaimi, director at MBRGI, said the campaign "resulted in a supportive social movement, whether through donations or volunteering".

"The undertaking of 1,060 volunteers from the UAE community to support the distribution of food parcels catalysed the completion of the operations," she said.

Dawood Al Hajri, vice chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank, said the campaign was the largest donation drive in the region and "a model in inclusive charitable and humanitarian support regardless of ethnicity, religion, or age".

About 385,000 donors from 51 countries supported the initiative, with 20 million meals secured through text message and website donations, while 70 million meals were raised from private-sector contributions.

As part of the campaign, 12 food banks and nine humanitarian organisations have distributed the food parcels in 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.