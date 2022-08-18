Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanks volunteers ahead of World Humanitarian Day

On the eve of World Humanitarian Day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has thanked the thousands of volunteers that have played a part in helping people in need around the world on behalf of the UAE.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said 145,000 volunteers from 97 countries helped provide food, aid and support to more than 90 million beneficiaries last year.

As part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, more than Dh1.1 billion ($299 million) was spent in 2021 through a number of programmes, campaigns and relief and community projects.

As per the foundation’s annual report, it reached its largest number of beneficiaries in a single year, despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19.

في اليوم العالمي للعمل الإنساني نستذكر زايد الخير، ونستذكر رسالة الخير لدولة الإمارات..ونشكر جهود جميع العاملين المخلصين في هذا القطاع.. وأشكر جهود ١٤٥ ألف متطوع في ٩٧ دولة ساعدونا في مؤسسة مبادرات محمد بن راشد للوصول ل٩٠ مليون مستفيد في ٢٠٢١..والقادم يحمل خيراً أكثر باذن الله. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 18, 2022

“On [World Humanatarian Day] we remember Zayed Al-Khair, and his message of goodness to the UAE,” he tweeted.

“We thank the efforts of all the loyal workers in this sector and I thank the efforts of the 145,000 volunteers in 97 countries who have helped us in the [Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives] to reach 90 million beneficiaries in 2021. More goodness to come, God willing.”

At the start of Ramadan, Sheikh Mohammed launched the UAE's One Billion Meals food campaign.

Within weeks, the campaign hit its target as beneficiaries donated more than 600 million meals. Sheikh Mohammed topped up the number with a personal donation of 400 million meals to feed people in 50 countries.

MBRGI was established in 2015 as an umbrella for dozens of charity and humanitarian institutions that have been sponsored by Sheikh Mohammed for decades.

It includes 35 organisations and institutional initiatives that carry out hundreds of projects, programmes and campaigns, within five main work pillars: humanitarian aid and relief; health care and disease control; spreading education and knowledge; innovation and entrepreneurship; and empowering communities.