Ruler of Dubai pledges 400 million meals to hit one billion target

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will donate the funds for 400 million meals to ensure the UAE's One Billion Meals food campaign hit its target.

An impressive 600 million meals had already been secured through hundreds of thousands of generous donations since the campaign was launched at the start of April.

He will contribute the remaining 400 million to ensure needy people in 50 countries do not go hungry.

Each meal costs Dh1.

"Praise be to God, we conclude the “Billion Meals” campaign with a total record of 600 million meals donated so far by institutions, companies, businessmen and 320,000 individuals.

"Today, we announce a personal support for the campaign with 400 million meals to complete the billion meals. We ask God to accept our and your fasting, reading the Quran and feeding people in this holy month."

Food parcels have been distributed in collaboration with the UN World Food Programme, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and humanitarian organisations in countries where the need is greatest.

The One Billion Meals campaign aims to help the vulnerable in 50 countries, supporting efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 to end hunger by 2030.

The humanitarian scheme was led by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Using the contributions, basic ingredients are secured to provide nutritious meals for less fortunate families and people around the world.

Rare number plate auctions were held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi recently in aid of the scheme.

Abu Dhabi's exclusive '2' car number plate sold for Dh23.3 million ($6.3m) at the charity auction in the capital.

A total of Dh111m was raised in bids for rare licence plates and exclusive mobile phone numbers.

In the first week of the drive, the UAE began distributing food packets in Lebanon, India, Jordan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Food parcels containing staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar, and dates were given to needy people in these five countries.

Sheikh Mohammed, announcing the campaign, spoke of the importance of lending crucial support to those less fortunate.

“The campaign will begin at the beginning of the holy month and will continue for the coming years until the goal is achieved," he said earlier.

“Its motto: 'A person who sleeps with a full stomach while his neighbour is hungry is not a believer.'

“Eight hundred million people suffer from hunger around the world. Our humanism and our religion push us to extend a helping hand.”