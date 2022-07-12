President Sheikh Mohamed meets UAE's 'outstanding' young graduates

President Sheikh Mohamed met a number of the UAE's “most outstanding” young graduates and called on them to harness their abilities to make a difference in the world.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was “privileged” to spend time with the high-achievers and their families.

He posed for a group picture with some of the country's brightest and best young talents.

“I was privileged to meet some of our nation’s most outstanding students and their families,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

“I congratulate all recent graduates in the UAE and encourage them to continue their educational journeys, harnessing their skills to have a positive impact on their communities and the world.”

The UAE leadership has stressed the key role the next generation will play in the nation's development.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, made surprise phone calls to top-performing high school pupils before nationwide results were announced.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the top eight learners across the UAE on his Twitter account.