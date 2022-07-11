President Sheikh Mohamed orders Dh1.5bn of housing benefits for Abu Dhabi citizens

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the distribution of Dh1.5 billion ($410 million) worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens.

It is the second such announcement this year and it coincides with the holy occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The payout will include grants for home loans and exemptions from loan repayments.

More than a thousand Emiratis will benefit from the package, including retirees and families in which the mortgage payer has died.

In April, the first housing package of 2022, which coincided with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, saw 1,347 citizens in Abu Dhabi receive housing loans worth a total of Dh2.36 billion.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered the payment of the loans following directives from President Sheikh Khalifa.

Earlier this month, a Dh28 billion ($7.6bn) social support package was announced, to provide lower income Emirati families with subsidies to pay for essentials including fuel, food and utilities.

The President said the existing social support scheme for citizens would be restructured to raise annual financial assistance from Dh2.7bn to Dh5bn.

The total social support budget was doubled from Dh14bn.

