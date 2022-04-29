Abu Dhabi grants housing package for Emiratis worth Dh2.36bn ahead of Eid Al Fitr

More than 1,300 Emiratis were granted housing loans by the Abu Dhabi government on Friday.

The first housing package of 2022, which coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, will see 1,347 citizens in Abu Dhabi receive housing loans worth a total of Dh2.36 billion.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, ordered the payment of the loans following directives from President Sheikh Khalifa.

The housing package forms part of the UAE leadership's continuing commitment to further strengthening citizens’ contribution to the advancement of society by maintaining high living standards as part of tightly-knit, connected communities, Abu Dhabi Media office said.

“This housing package reflects our leadership’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of our citizens and prioritising the strength and stability of families,” said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Dr Mohammad Rashid Ahmad Al Hameli, director general of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, added: “Immediately after the leadership issues the directives, we contact beneficiaries to expedite the process so they can claim their housing benefits.

“This is part of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s strategy to provide high quality, efficient services to UAE citizens and to make their journey seamless and effortless.”

In November, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, set out plans to boost the living arrangements of Emiratis.

The Dh3.8 billion programme included the distribution of 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas and a Dh500 million complex for small families