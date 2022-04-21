Abu Dhabi Awards: Nominations open to honour the UAE's unsung heroes

The chance has arrived to honour the unsung heroes of the UAE community.

The Abu Dhabi Awards — a Government initiative to pay tribute to those who have made a difference — are now accepting nominations, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

They recognise contributions from anyone dedicated to improving UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or residence. The nomination period runs from today until June 16.

"We are delighted to announce the start of the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Awards, and we are looking forward to receiving nominations and reading the array of inspiring stories and examples of giving by selfless community members from across the UAE," said Hanaa Al Ameri, from the Abu Dhabi Awards organising committee.

The Abu Dhabi awards trophy. Ryan Carter for the Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Since their inauguration in 2005, the awards have recognised 92 unsung heroes from 16 nationalities. The theme of this year's event is 'who represents goodness to you?' and organisers have planned a series of community-driven events to drum up interest.

Previous winners include Emirati Lt Gen (Retired) Obaid Mohammed Al Kaabi; Lulu chairman, Yusuff Ali; photographer Alain St Hilaire; and Abu Dhabi's former town planner, Abdulrahman Makhlouf.

"Previous award recipients have made valuable community contributions in numerous fields, including but not limited to: health care, education, environment, social welfare, community services, sport and volunteer work," said Ms Al Ameri. "And these recipients were selected based on the merit of their deeds, not by the number of nominations they received."

The 2021 ceremony - in pictures

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presents an Abu Dhabi Award to Dr Fatima Al Rifai who was recognised for her role in developing nursing in the UAE. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

People are being encouraged to nominate their unsung heroes to celebrate the spirit of selflessness and giving in the UAE, while commemorating the legacy of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The last award ceremony was held in 2021. Nominations for this opened in 2019, but plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominations can be submitted visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae. Organisers will reveal more about when the next ceremony will be in due course.