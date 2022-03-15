Abu Dhabi Crown Prince says UAE committed to next generation

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, shared a special message on Tuesday about caring for future generations.

The Crown Prince took to social media on Emirati Children's Day to reaffirm the UAE's commitment to care for young people.

“Caring for future generations remains a core value of the UAE, as it is the first step in building a strong nation,” wrote Sheikh Mohamed.

“On Emirati Children’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting children’s rights and nurturing our young people.”

He also shared a number of pictures of smiling schoolchildren he had met to mark the occasion.

Emirati Children’s Day is celebrated every year on March 15 to raise awareness of children’s rights and to remind people that children should be allowed to grow in a healthy, safe and supportive environment, having their talents nurtured so that they grow into responsible adults.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, also congratulated the children of the UAE on Emirati Children's Day.

In a statement on state news agency Wam, Sheikha Fatima said "who cares for children, cares for the future of the homeland", and described children as "the source of strength" for the UAE.