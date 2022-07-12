President Sheikh Mohamed establishes Citizens and Community Affairs Office

President Sheikh Mohamed has created a new office aimed at boosting the living standards of Emiratis.

The Citizens and Community Affairs Office will be part of the Presidential Court and will have its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Further branches of the office could be set up both in and outside of the Emirates, state news agency Wam reported.

The federal decree forming the body sets out its key functions, which will include implementing policies relating to the wellbeing of citizens and community affairs, and launching projects aimed at raising quality of life for citizens and promoting good behaviour.

The office will work with federal and local authorities to carry out the president's directives in regard to citizens and the wider community.

Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree appointing Saif Ali Saif Al Qubaisi as director of the office with the rank of under-secretary.

The Presidential Court was formerly the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree changing its name, Wam reported last week.

According to the decree, the responsibilities, tasks and roles remain the same.

It also said that the Minister of Presidential Affairs will be called the Minister of the Presidential Court, and that the word “court” will be used instead of “ministry”.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The office will report to Sheikh Mansour in line with his role as Minister of the Presidential Court.