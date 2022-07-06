Sheikh Mansour leads Ministerial Development Council meeting

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Ministers addressed the implementation of a number of economic policies aimed at attracting foreign investments.

They discussed various policies related to laws covering companies, aviation data protection, industrial facilities and post-sector governance in the country.

The council talked about the Federal National Council’s recommendations relating to a Ministry of Justice policy on family guidance and reviewed the state audit of the Al Etihad Credit Bureau in 2021.

Among the key members of the council is Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Suhail Al Mazroui, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The council also discussed the outcomes of the 116th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, and the report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the ''Article IV Consultation in 2021'', as well as the UAE’s participation in the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank, which was held in June 2022 in Egypt.