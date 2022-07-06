When is the next UAE public holiday in 2022?

Millions of people in the UAE returned to work on Tuesday after the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Public and private sector staff were granted a long weekend to mark the religious festival, also known as the 'feast of sacrifice".

As office duties resume, many will already be looking ahead to their next potential break.

When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

At the end of the month is the Islamic New Year, which will begin on Saturday, July 30, so it is unlikely workers will benefit from a day off.

It is more than two months from then until the next observation. The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is celebrated on October 8, but because it falls on a Saturday a long weekend is unlikely.

How many UAE public holidays are there left in 2022

In December, Commemoration Day and National Day will be the next potential long weekend off for many.

Commemoration Day will be marked on November 30 and the UAE National Day celebrated on December 2.

The official days off for these dates have been listed as being from Thursday, December 1 until Sunday, December 4.