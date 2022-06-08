Sheikh Mohammed chairs first Cabinet meeting under UAE's new President

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the first Cabinet meeting under the UAE's new President, Sheikh Mohamed.

During the meeting, Cabinet members agreed that efforts needed to be doubled in the acceleration of national projects.

Ministries and federal agencies were asked to submit development proposals within the next fifty days to ensure plans were kept on track.

“We stressed during our first session that the next stage in the federal government requires a doubling of efforts and an acceleration of major national projects,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“We ask all ministries and federal agencies to submit their development proposals to the Cabinet within the next fifty days.”

Major UAE projects include Dubai Mountain Peak and Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls. Both were announced last August by Sheikh Mohammed as part of six new projects included in the Hatta development plan.

Writing online, Sheikh Mohammed made special mention of the country's new leadership.

“I chaired today the first Cabinet meeting in a new era and history for the UAE under the leadership of its third president, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him,” he wrote.

“His Highness began his reign from the field and was keen to start his projects from the community and to the community.

“He stressed that his path is the path of consolidating cohesion, communication and co-operation among in all parts of the country.”

The Prime Minister said Sheikh Mohamed's vision for the country would form a 'road map' for it to follow.

“We also affirm, through the Council, that the vision of the President of the state in building our national capital, in strengthening our national economy, in enhancing our international and political standing, and in progressing our legal, legislative and digital infrastructure, will constitute a road map and a foundation for the plans and strategies of all our institutions during the coming period,” he said.