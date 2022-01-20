Dubai 2040 Urban Plan: Sheikh Hamdan orders start of Hatta development

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued orders to form a supreme committee to oversee the development of the Hatta region.

The Hatta Master Development Plan, part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to transform the town into an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism.

This includes the construction of an inland beach, lake and cable-driven mountain railway.

Hatta, near the border with Oman, has already become an adventure getaway, with mountain biking and kayaking popular activities.

Now it is the subject of major investment to turn it into an even bigger destination for residents and tourists, and the new committee will be responsible for all the development work to make it a world-class tourism hub.

The committee will ensure all developmental work is done in a sustainable way and no harm is caused to the environment and historical sites in the area, Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

What are the plans for Hatta?

In October 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the vision for Hatta.

There are plans to construct a beach, a new lake, a cable railway, several hotels, and 120 kilometres of bicycle paths.

The plan is to develop a mountainside health resort and the first tourist funicular system of its kind in the region that will transport visitors to Hatta Dam.

A waterfall and mountain viewing platform is scheduled for completion this year.

There are plans to introduce a new bus service that includes a compartment for bicycles and scooters. A new ride-sharing service and the provision of on-demand bus service is expected. It will allow visitors to tour various heritage sites.

A luxury caravan and camping site opened in October 2021.

How does Hatta plan fit into Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan?

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aims to transform the emirate and create a city that balances community with tourism and modernity with heritage and nature.

The Hatta Development Plan, which is a part of Dubai's wider plan, seeks to develop and raise the profile of Hatta's natural and tourism attractions, as well as protect its environment.

A sustainable hydro-electric power plant will be built. People in the area will be given the opportunity to help promote tourism and preserve Hatta's natural beauty - with the aim of increasing tourism and agriculture that contributes to the region's GDP by 32 per cent.

At least 78 per cent of Hatta will be designated as conservation reserves, as the population is expected to double by 2040.

What will be the committee’s tasks and powers?

It will draw up the general policy for the development of the Hatta region and supervise and implement the development of projects.

The committee will work on providing high-quality services in the area for residents and visitors.

It will also be responsible for encouraging investment in Hatta and making sure there are investor-friendly services available.

The resolution said the committee should ensure that there are direct communication channels between the relevant government agencies so that projects are completed on time.

Organise activities and events that support the developmental work.

To propose and review draft legislation that will help in achieving the committee’s objectives.

Ensure there is proper co-ordination between the relevant local and federal departments and agencies.

Prepare a promotional and marketing plan for Hatta for the local and international markets.

The Supreme Committee will form sub-committees and working teams and assist them in performing their tasks.

