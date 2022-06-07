UAE's new education ministers sworn in before President Sheikh Mohamed

Read More: Who are the UAE's new education ministers?

The UAE's new education ministers took oath before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

A reorganisation in the Ministry of Education was announced about two weeks ago with new ministers chosen and structural changes announced across the education system, with an increased focus on improving state schools and early childhood development.

Ahmed Al Falasi, formerly Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, was announced as Minister of Education, overseeing public and private schools and universities nationwide.

Sarah Al Amiri, an engineer who has led the UAE's space agency during historic missions, was appointed Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology. Ms Al Amiri was formerly the Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

Sara Musallam was unveiled as the Minister of State for Early Education, with responsibility for the newly established Federal Authority for Early Education.

Sheikh Mohamed wished the three ministers success in developing the education sector to meet the country's current and future development needs.

"Our interest in enhancing the quality of education stems from our belief in the importance of this vital sector in shaping the future, as a main source of development that provides qualified national competencies to serve the nation," he said.

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the future of the country starts with education.

"Today, I witnessed with my brother the President of the State, may God protect him, the oath-taking of three ministers as part of the recent change in the education sector," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We direct them to be in the field, apply the best global educational models, and work to consolidate our national identity and culture.

"The future of our country begins with our schools, and the trust is great, may God guide them."

Also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.