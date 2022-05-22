UAE: major changes to education governance with new education minister and new entities

The UAE has announced a shake-up at the Ministry of Education with new ministers chosen and a brief to reevaluate how young people are taught.

The announcement, made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is to ensure graduates are prepared for the workplaces of the future.

"The education sector today is not the same as yesterday.. and our ambitions today are not like yesterday," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed announced structural changes across the education system, with increased focus on improving state schools and early childhood development.

Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, currently Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, becomes Minister of Education, overseeing all public and private schools and universities nationwide.

Sarah Al Amiri, an engineer who has led the UAE's space agency during landmark missions, including sending a probe to Mars and an astronaut to the International Space Station, will oversee public education and how young people are taught about technology. Ms Al Amiri is currently Minister of State for Advanced Technology.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "With the blessing of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and after consulting with him, we announce today a structural change in the education sector in the country as follows:

"We announce the appointment of Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi as Minister of Education, and we instruct him to review all policies and legislation of the education system in the country.".

Shiekh Mohammed confirmed the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Ms Al Amiri has been directed to develop an integrated and comprehensive plan to upgrade public schools.

Outgoing ministers Hussein Al Hammadi, the previous Minister of Education, and Jamila Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, were thanked for their service.

New focus on birth to Year 4

"We also announce the appointment of Sara Al Musallam as Minister of State for Early Education, and the establishment of a Federal Authority for Early Education, supervised by our sister Sarah, to develop and implement comprehensive plans to take care of the child from birth until the fourth grade in education, health, skills, and building his personality and national identity," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The correct foundation of our children is a guarantee of the success of our education," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed also announced the establishment of a Federal Authority for Quality of Education, affiliated to the Cabinet.

Its main function is to "monitor the quality of education in an impartial manner, develop the qualifications system, conduct continuous assessments of the reality of education, set clear standards and targets for educational outcomes, and measure the extent to which the educational system succeeds in achieving them".

"We also announce the restructuring of the Education and Human Resources Council, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, so that the Council will supervise the project for the future of education in the country in line with our ambitions, consolidate our national identity and ensure educational outcomes that meet our future development, economic and social needs," Sheikh Mohammed said.