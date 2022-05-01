Dubai Police return $19,000 to British resident who left bag at airport

Man realised he misplaced the bag containing the cash shortly after take-off

Peter Lawson's money was safely returned to him by Dubai Police. Photo: Dubai Police
The National
May 01, 2022

Dubai Police returned a large sum of cash to a resident after he lost his bag before boarding a plane to the UK from Dubai International Airport.

British resident Peter Lawson realised he left his bag at the airport, which contained $19,000 (Dh70,000), shortly after take-off.

When he landed in the UK he contacted the General Department of Airports Security to report the missing item and received a response within an hour confirming they had located the bag and money.

"Once I realised that I had lost the money in Dubai I was confident that I'd get it back," said Mr Lawson.

Major General Ali Bin Lahej, director of the General Department of Airports Security, said he thanked Dubai Police and airport staff for returning the cash to him safely.

A similar incident happened in February when a Bulgarian tourist left her bag containing $9,000 (Dh33,600) at the airport before catching a plane to her home country.

Dubai Police said the tourist was overwhelmed when she received the money at her home address.

“The tourist lost the bag which contained $9,150 (Dh33,600) and some important documents just before boarding her flight back to Bulgaria,” said Brig Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security.

“Officers from the lost and found section, acting according to legal procedures in this regard, identified the owner of the bag and contacted her.”

Updated: May 01, 2022, 7:57 AM
