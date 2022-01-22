Dubai Police return €33,000 to German tourist who lost the money at airport

A German passenger flying through Dubai International Airport was pleasantly surprised when police in the emirate returned €33,600 (Dh140,000) he had lost.

Siegfried Tellbach was flying from Germany to Thailand via Dubai International Airport when he lost his bag. He realised the money was missing when he reached Thailand.

The money was returned when he landed in Dubai on his return journey.

“He wasn’t aware where exactly he lost the money, in Germany’s Dusseldorf airport, in Dubai or in Thailand,” said Brig Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security.

“The man told us that while he unpacking at his hotel in Thailand, he was shocked to realise he lost his bag containing a large sum of money and some documents.”

An officer from the Dubai Police lost and found section checked the bag, identified its owner and obtained his route with help from Emirates airline staff.

“The officer saw that the passenger would be landing at Dubai airport on his way back to Germany and arrangements were in place to welcome him back,” Brig Al Ameri said.

On his return journey, police confirmed Mr Tellbach's identity when he landed at the Dubai airport and handed him back the money.

READ MORE Dubai Police return Dh50k to man just minutes before he was due to board flight

“He was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, especially since he could not figure out when or where he lost it,” Brig Al Ameri said.

“He thanked Dubai Police and airport employees, stressing that Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world.

“He didn’t imagine he would find the money.”

The senior officer said Dubai Police is equipped with the latest smart technologies and well-trained officers to ensure the safety and security of passengers and their luggage and belongings.