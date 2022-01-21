Dubai Police triumph in Emirates' Swat teams competition

A team from Dubai Police has won the first competition among Swat teams of the year after securing the highest points against other police authorities in the Emirates.

Dubai Police General Command (A) took first place, ahead of Abu Dhabi Police General Command (A). Dubai Police team (B) were third, while Sharjah Police (A) took fourth spot.

The competition, now in its fifth year, involves five different disciplines – tactical, attack, rescue, tower and obstacle exercises.

شرطة دبي تتوج بكأس بطولة الشرطة للفرق التخصصية الخامسة



Dubai Police wins the 5th police championship for special teams @DubaiPoliceHQ https://t.co/xpk6nZhT3E pic.twitter.com/bG9lffb1Ci — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 21, 2022

Dubai Police (A) team took first place in the tactical, attack, rescue of an officer and obstacle exercises, and came second in the tower competition – collecting 44 points.

Abu Dhabi (A) was second in the obstacle and tactical exercises and third in the attack and tower categories, Dubai Police (B) won the tower competition and was second in the officer rescue exercise.

Sharjah Police (A) was placed second in the attack category and third in the tactical, saving an officer and obstacle exercises, which secured them fourth place overall.

Brig Mohammed Al Dhaheri, chairman of the Police Sports Federation, said the competition was the first of many that will be held this year.