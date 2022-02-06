Dubai Police return $9,000 to Bulgarian tourist

Woman lost the money at Dubai airport before leaving the country

A Bulgarian woman who lost her bag containing $9,150 at Dubai International Airport was overjoyed when the item and cash were returned to her home address by Dubai Police. Photo: Dubai Airports
Salam Al Amir
Feb 6, 2022

Dubai Police have returned a large sum of cash to a tourist after she lost her bag before boarding a plane from Dubai International Airport.

The Bulgarian tourist was overwhelmed when she received the money at her home address.

“The tourist lost the bag which contained $9,150 (Dh33,600) and some important documents just before boarding her flight back to Bulgaria,” said Brig Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security.

“Officers from the lost and found section, acting according to legal procedures in this regard, identified the owner of the bag and contacted her.”

The bag was then sent to her address in Bulgaria.

READ MORE
Dubai Police return €33,000 to German tourist who lost the money at airport
Dubai Police return Dh50k to man just minutes before he was due to board flight

Dubai Police said the woman thanked police officers and airport employees for returning her bag.

“We are keen to search for the owners of all lost items found at Dubai airports in order to return it to them and leave a positive impression about their experience in the country and in Dubai in particular,” said Brig Al Ameri.

Updated: February 6th 2022, 10:09 AM
Dubai AirportDubai PoliceTourists
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police return $9,000 to Bulgarian tourist
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,015 new Covid-19 cases after 502,390 testsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Egyptians in Kuwait warned over Africa Cup of Nations final paradesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article RAK Fine Arts Festival opens in Al Hamra Story gallery icon