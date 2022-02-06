Dubai Police return $9,000 to Bulgarian tourist

Dubai Police have returned a large sum of cash to a tourist after she lost her bag before boarding a plane from Dubai International Airport.

The Bulgarian tourist was overwhelmed when she received the money at her home address.

“The tourist lost the bag which contained $9,150 (Dh33,600) and some important documents just before boarding her flight back to Bulgaria,” said Brig Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, acting director of the General Department of Airports Security.

“Officers from the lost and found section, acting according to legal procedures in this regard, identified the owner of the bag and contacted her.”

The bag was then sent to her address in Bulgaria.

Dubai Police said the woman thanked police officers and airport employees for returning her bag.

“We are keen to search for the owners of all lost items found at Dubai airports in order to return it to them and leave a positive impression about their experience in the country and in Dubai in particular,” said Brig Al Ameri.