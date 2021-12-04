Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Nigeria and Sri Lanka pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai met world leaders and immersed himself in international culture

The National
Dec 4, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid embarked on his latest world tour at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has been a regular visitor to the world's fair since its launch at the end of October, soaking up the culture and innovations of a host of nations.

His latest stops were at the pavilions of Nigeria and Sri Lanka.

Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algeria's pavilion

Sheikh Mohammed visited Sri Lanka's vibrant offering with Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, in the company of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The pair were accompanied by Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, for their visit to the African nation's pavilion.

Sheikh Mohammed and Mr Buhari discussed efforts to forge closer ties and "build bridges of effective co-operation', Dubai Media Office reported.

Expo 2020 also provided the impressive stage for talks between Sheikh Mohammed and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday.

The two leaders explored ways of further enhancing bilateral relations.

Updated: December 4th 2021, 1:53 PM
