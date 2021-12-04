Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Russian Prime Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, told of the significance of the UAE's long-standing ties with Russia after holding high-level talks with the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of the economic partnership between the nations following his meeting with Mikhail Mishustin at Expo 2020 Dubai.

He said the UAE is Russia's largest trading partner in the Gulf.

The two leaders discussed ways of further enhancing bilateral relations.

"Our relations with Russia are distinguished," said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

"80% of Arab investments in Russia are in the UAE and 90% of Russian investments in the Arab world are in the UAE. We have 4,000 Russian companies and we are Russia's largest trading partner in the Gulf."

Last month, The UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology signed an agreement with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade to collaborate in hydrogen fuel technology.

They will focus on developing technologies to achieve a carbon-neutral industrial sector and find ways to support the production, storage and transportation of hydrogen.

The agreement followed the signing of a joint task force between the UAE and Russia to collaborate in the energy sector – particularly in renewables.