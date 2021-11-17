Adipec 2021: UAE ministry to explore hydrogen opportunities with Russia

The UAE's industry and advanced technology ministry signed an agreement with Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade to collaborate in hydrogen fuel technology.

The two sides will focus on developing technologies to achieve a carbon-neutral industrial sector and find ways to support the production, storage and transportation of hydrogen.

The agreement follows the signing of a joint task force between the UAE and Russia to collaborate in the energy sector, particularly in renewables.

“Working with the ministry of industry and trade in Russia on hydrogen fuel complements our nations’ longstanding relationship and reflects new directives to find clean and sustainable energy sources, especially as the global economy begins to recover from the repercussions of Covid-19,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc.

The agreement comes as major oil producers such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Russia revealed their targets to achieve net zero emissions by the middle of the century.

These countries are expected to significantly boost their investments in clean energy to cut emissions and develop more sustainably.

The UAE has pledged to invest Dh600 billion in clean energy over the next three decades as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 2050.

Currently, the Gulf country has the world’s cheapest solar power and is home to three of the largest solar complexes in the world. It is also the first Arab country to develop a peaceful nuclear energy programme.

More to follow...