Adnoc and Taqa to form global renewables and hydrogen venture

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Taqa launched a global renewable energy and green hydrogen venture with a generating capacity of 30 gigawatts by 2030.

The partnership was launched by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and chairman of the Executive Committee of the board of directors of Adnoc.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has launched a new global green energy joint venture between ADNOC and TAQA. The renewable energy and green hydrogen giant will have a total generating capacity of 30GW of renewable energy by 2030. pic.twitter.com/hRtGVkF6Ut — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 17, 2021

The two companies will partner on domestic and international renewable energy and waste-to-energy projects, as well as the production, processing and storage of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen uses renewable energy to power electrolysis, which splits water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

The venture will tap Adnoc's energy and hydrogen capabilities and Taqa's expertise in renewable development.

The partnership between the two entities "future-proofed" Adnoc's business model by "creating compelling business and commercial opportunities" in the path to net-zero, said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and managing director and group chief executive at Adnoc.

"This platform will enable Adnoc to capitalise on the many renewable energy and hydrogen opportunities, both locally and globally. Building on Adnoc's highly successful partnership and growth model, we invite other partners to join this promising new venture on its exciting journey," he said.

Abu Dhabi-born, global ambitions – we’re excited to partner with ADNOC so together, we’re powering a thriving future! Read more: https://t.co/RZylo8DgYu pic.twitter.com/NkAXlRN6Vv — TAQA (@TAQAGroup) November 17, 2021

The partnership follows the UAE's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by the middle of the century, as part of its nationally determined contributions tabled ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties (Cop) held in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

The UAE will also host Cop28 in 2023, as it aims to take the lead in energy transition in the region.

"As the UAE looks ahead to hosting Cop 28 in 2023, our nation pledges an inclusive energy ecosystem, enabling sustainable future economic growth, for the benefit of Abu Dhabi and the UAE," Dr Al Jaber said.

In line with its net-zero initiatives, the UAE plans to invest $160bn over the next three decades to accelerate renewable energy development.

Hydrogen has been earmarked for further development in the UAE and also in Saudi Arabia, as a viable clean fuel.

Hydrogen special report Hydrogen: the Middle East's next black gold

Adnoc, holding company ADQ and investment company Mubadala entered into an alliance earlier this year to develop a hydrogen economy in the UAE.

Taqa, which is also known as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, is looking to increase the share of renewable energy in its mix.

Earlier this year, the company signed an agreement to supply Emirates Steel with green hydrogen – a move that could bolster the UAE's efforts to lower the emissions of its energy-intensive industrial activities.

Hydrogen is used as a reducing agent in steel production, replacing the more polluting coal, which countries around the world are seeking to phase out.

Taqa will support the partnership with Adnoc through its expertise in "low-cost solar PV [photovoltaic] and desalinated water: two critical elements for green hydrogen", said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, chairman of Taqa.

"This partnership between Taqa and Adnoc will be a powerful catalyst to unlock significant potential for accelerating the green hydrogen market and rapidly expanding renewable energy," he said.

"Taqa has set out to become a champion for low carbon power and water and is already a world leader in solar power."

The joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals and was facilitated by Moelis & Company who acted as the financial advisor to Adnoc while Citi advised Taqa on the transaction.

Adnoc at work - in pictures