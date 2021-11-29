Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Algeria's pavilion

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday toured the Algeria pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed, who was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, was briefed on the country’s history and vision for the future, Dubai Media Office reported.

The pavilion, located in the Mobility District at Expo 2020 Dubai, features a golden lattice gateway symbolising a portal to Algeria’s culture, history and future. It is modelled on the Casbah, or white fortress buildings found in Algiers.

Sheikh Mohammed also heard about major projects being implemented in Algeria, mainly in the renewable energy sector.

Read more Expo 2020 Dubai launches Dh95 pass for December including entry to Alicia Keys gig

After the tour, he expressed his admiration for the innovation showcased in the Algerian pavilion. Sheikh Mohammed also praised ties between the two countries and wished Algeria continued prosperity and progress.

Expo 2020 Dubai is home to pavilions from 192 countries and continues until the end of March.