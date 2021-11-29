Expo 2020 Dubai records close to 4.8 million visits in first two months

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded nearly 4.8 million visitors since its gates since opened to the public on October 1.

Officials said visit numbers reached 4,766,419 in the period up to November 28, driven by music, sports stars and the continued strong take-up of the November Weekday Pass. Virtual visits to Expo 2020 have now reached 23.5 million.

In the past week, the Jubilee stage has hosted Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished, Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki and Ireland’s Grammy-winning Riverdance, which ended its 24-show run with a grand finale performance on Saturday night.

Expo launched a December Festive Pass for Dh95 on Saturday that includes access to a concert by acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

The concert will take place in Al Wasl Plaza on December 10, and the US singer will also introduce songs from her new double album Keys.

Expo is also currently hosting the FIDE World Chess Championship, which organisers said is attracting a surge of interest from both players and fans.

In the highlight of the world chess calendar, world No 1 champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway will defend his title against the winner of the Candidates Tournament, Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, at Dubai Exhibition Centre. The tournament runs until December 16, with $2.25 million in prize money.

The event continues to attract families, with plenty of entertainment for younger visitors, including arts and crafts, light shows and live performances.

Expo launched a new family dining offer on Saturday, which gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries from Sunday to Wednesday.

Highlights for the remainder of the month include the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and Christmas festivities.