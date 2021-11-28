10 things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: from UAE 50th events to world music

With 192 pavilions, myriad exhibitions, hundreds of restaurants and non-stop activities, there are experiences for every taste at Expo 2020 Dubai.

This week, UAE National Day celebrations will take over most of Expo 2020, with an action-packed schedule of events announced starting December 1, including fireworks, special performances and parades. There will also be “hourly surprises” around every corner.

Here are our top picks:

1. Watch a Native American group perform

Located in Utah, Twoshields Production Company is a group made up of Native American singers, dancers and musicians. Featuring traditional costumes and musical instruments, the troupe has taken their show all around the world.

They will be performing at various locations across the Expo 2020 site.

Where: Al Forsan Park

When: Sunday to Tuesday

Time: 2.30pm and 6.15pm on Sunday; 3pm on Monday; and 2pm on Tuesday

2. Catch Israeli band Anna RF live

Blending electronic, traditional and reggae sounds, the group from Shaharut in southern Israel is best known for their viral YouTube videos filmed on their travels across Turkey and India.

They will perform on two nights at Expo 2020.

Where: Israel Pavilion

When: Sunday and Monday

Time: 8.30pm

3. Vinicio Capossela's ode to Dante

The Italian musician, poet and novelist is known for his experimental performances, often blending music and theatrical productions with poetry woven into the narrative. To mark 700 years since the death of Dante Alighieri, Capossela's Bestiale Comedia promises to take audiences on a journey across music and literature.

He will be joined by musicians Vincenzo Vasi and Raffaele Tiseo for the performance.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Monday

Time: 8pm

4. Flamenco performance by Manuel Linan

A dancer, choreographer and director, Linan will perform a conceptual show called Con-vivencias or Co-experiences in which he will take the traditional dance form and present it in an unconventional setting. For the performance Linan will be joined by dancer David Carpio.

Where: Earth Stage

When: Tuesday

Time: 6.30pm

5. Classical music by Behzod Abduraimov

The young pianist from Uzbekistan, who won the London International Piano Competition at age 18, will perform pieces by masters Liszt, Beethoven, Chopin, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky.

Abduraimov has performed around the world to acclaim. In its review of his BBC Proms show in 2016, where he performed with the Munich Philharmonic, The Guardian called Abduraimov "glittering", naming him one of the most impressive performers of the evening.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Tuesday

Time: 9pm

6. Check out an exhibition about Canada's biodiversity

The Canada Pavilion has partnered with Parks Canada for a photographic exhibition titled Canada’s National Heritage Places that celebrates the crucial role of indigenous culture and knowledge in protecting biodiversity. The exhibition will alternate its theme every week with Expo 2020's thematic weeks and will run until the end of the world fair.

Parks Canada is responsible for maintaining and preserving Canada’s natural and cultural heritage. Images in the first exhibit include some of the country's protected places and also tell stories of biodiversity, climate, history and indigenous culture and knowledge.

Where: Canada Pavilion

When: Daily

Time: Expo opening hours

7. Dance and music by The Garifuna Collective

Made up of seasoned musicians from across different generations, this group from Belize has performed in more than 30 countries and are recipients of a number of awards, including BBC World Music Award and the World Music Expo Award. Named after the Caribbean community they come from, the group will bring their soulful tunes that will speak of their history and culture on to the Expo 2020 stage.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Tuesday

Time: 6pm

8. Meet 25 chefs for one special meal

The chefs whipping up a storm for UAE's Year of the 50th at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Jubilee Gastronomy

To celebrate the UAE's Year of the 50th, Expo 2020's Jubilee Gastronomy will be hosting a 50-hands dinner on National Day on December 2. The exclusive event – there's only room for 50 guests – will have some world-famous chefs working with local talent to create nine courses. And in keeping with the Jubilee theme, the menu, priced at Dh1,500 per head, will be inspired by gold.

Chefs participating include Vineet Bhatia, who runs Indya by Vineet in Dubai; Alfredo Russo who heads Michelin-starred restaurant Dolce Stil Novo; and chef Chakall who brought Al Lusitano to the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Reservations can be made on 04 350 9223.

Where: Jubilee Gastronomy

When: Thursday

Time: 7pm

9. Celebrate National Day with Fatima Zahrat AlAin

Starting Wednesday, Expo 2020 will host a number of events to mark the UAE's 50th anniversary. On Thursday, fans of the Emirati singer can catch her live at the Music in the Garden concert series at Al Wasl Plaza.

Where: Al Wasl Plaza

When: Thursday

Time: 3.15pm

10. Enjoy a German Bundesliga match

Every Saturday, catch selected matches from the ongoing German Bundesliga league on the Culture Stage at the German Pavilion. You can tuck into typical German food at the Campus Kitchen or take part in a football quiz during the half-time break.

Where: Germany Pavilion

When: Every Saturday

Time: 6.30pm

Entry to all events is included in the Expo 2020 Dubai ticket price, unless specifically stated. Times are subject to change

