Expo 2020 Dubai launches Dh95 pass for December including entry to Alicia Keys gig

Organisers announced a seasonal pass to Expo 2020 Dubai costing Dh95 for the month of December that includes access to a concert by acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

The announcement came with a promise the world's fair would be transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate Christmas.

Festive movies will be shown on a big screen to mark the countdown to Christmas, and the performance by Keys will take place on December 10.

The Expo Drone Show at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Winter wonderland

Al Wasl Plaza will be the location of a “spectacular” Christmas tree, with festive trains, twinkling street lights and dazzling fireworks, according to organisers, who also said there would be “a dash of snow”.

Decorations will also adorn the Jubilee Stage, Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and Al Forsan Park.

Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance, with 3D camels, giant snow globes, reindeer, carol singing and flying pianos part of the fun.

“The site will come alive with holiday cheer,” organisers said.

UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations

There will be four days of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE from December 1 to 4.

Celebrations include The Journey of the 50, which was described as a blend of human performances and theatrics with a cast of more than 200 people.

There will be a fireworks display and a concert by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali.

Other events to mark the occasion include the Journey of the Thread, which focuses on Emirati craftsmanship, as well as a 30-minute concert from singer Fatma Zahrat Al Ain.

Family entertainment

Children will be able to write a letter to Santa Claus at Expo 2020, and watch popular Christmas movies on the big screen.

Festive classics, including Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and Elf will be shown on the Jubilee Stage from December 23 to 25.

A festive market will be held, where kiosks sell traditional treats and entertainment includes jugglers, face painting and magicians.

Live music throughout the month

Acclaimed composer AR Rahman will be performing a special event on December 19, while Late Nights @ Expo will feature a winter-themed line-up from December 23-25.

Among the acts confirmed are popular Filipina artist Lea Salonga, British musician Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel Choir.