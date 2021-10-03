Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Finance Ministry officials to review major projects

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, reviewed major ongoing projects and initiatives as he met a team of officials from the Finance Ministry in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

During the meeting, he urged the finance ministry officials to work together to "enhance the financial planning processes of the federal government, boost financial sustainability and increase efficiencies in implementing the national budget", the Dubai Media Office said.

Sheikh Maktoum was accompanied by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Al Hussaini and his predecessor Obaid Al Tayer.

Dubai's deputy ruler was appointed Finance Minister in a recent Cabinet reshuffle, which was approved by President Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the government was laying out a new strategy where government work “will be led by major transformative projects and not just long-term strategic plans".

“The next cycles of change will be flexible and fast [between six months to two years], unlike the previous strategic cycles which used to last five to 10 years."

During Sunday's meeting, Sheikh Maktoum stressed the importance of maintaining the highest international standards and keeping pace with regional and global changes to the Finance Ministry officials.

He encouraged them to strengthen their efforts to implement the vision of the UAE leadership for the next 50 years, the Dubai Media Office said.

The officials' "efforts should be driven by the goal of effectively implementing the leadership’s vision to ensure the welfare of citizens, advance the nation’s development journey and boost the UAE’s leadership and competitiveness regionally and globally".

The UAE unveiled the first few of the 50 new projects and initiatives last month that will drive its growth over the next few years. These initiatives will be the cornerstone of growth as the country marks 50 years since unification, officials said at an event in September.