New UAE Cabinet unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled a new Cabinet line up on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the line-up, including several new ministers.

“With the new formation, we announce a new strategy for the work of the federal government for the next 50 years,” he said.

Among the changes are:

- Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

- Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini was made Minister of State for Financial Affairs. He succeeds the long-serving Obaid Al Tayer. Sheikh Mohammed gave his “thanks and appreciation to brother Obeid for his service and dedication".

- Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi was named Minister of Justice. Outgoing minister Sultan Al Badi was thanked for his service and dedication.

- Dr Abdurahman Al Awar was named Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Outgoing minister Nasser Al Hamli was thanked for his service.

- Mariam Al Mheiri was made Minister of Climate Change and Environment. Ms Al Mheiri, who was Minister of State for Food Security, continues that responsibility in her new role.

- Abdullah Al Ketbi was made Minister for the Affairs of the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The new strategy comes with the implementation of our previous plan, UAE Vision 2021, through which we achieved all our ambitions in the past 10 years.

“Today the UAE is a global leader in 100 development indicators and a regional leader in 470 government, economic and technical indicators.

“And we are entering the next 50 [years] with different global ambitions.”

New strategy

Outlining the new strategy on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said government work “will be led by major transformative projects and not just long-term strategic plans".

“The next cycles of change will be flexible and fast (between six months to two years), unlike the previous strategic cycles which used to last five to 10 years,” he said.

“Priorities for sectors will be determined … followed by identifying clear transformative projects and ministerial teams will be created to implement these projects … and there will be reliance on our national frameworks for their deep understanding of the field and the mechanism of change in determining the new government's priorities.”

Sheikh Mohammed said there will be a shift from “individual responsibility of ministries to shared responsibility among the field teams".

“We will sign performance contracts with these teams to implement projects and observe them from the Cabinet,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said there will incentives and promotions based on performances of the field teams and their ability to implement the projects set by the Cabinet.

“We will determine the first 10 teams and 10 major projects in the government through the Cabinet, and sign the performance contracts and set a timeframe for these projects and implement a number of incentives for the executive teams,” he said.

“Our goal is to achieve a faster response to our ambitions and the aspirations of our people … and to implement effective transformations … and to increase the efficiency of our federal government and national framework.”