UAE fully prepared to host Expo 2020 Dubai safely, says Covid-19 authority

The public was also reminded to follow coronavirus rules and help preserve the country’s achievements in fighting the pandemic

Shuchita Gautam
Sep 28, 2021

The UAE is fully prepared to host Expo 2020 Dubai with strict coronavirus safety measures in place, the authorities said on Tuesday.

With the opening of the event just two days away, Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said the country was "fully prepared to manage large-scale global events while ensuring the safety of all visitors and tourists".

He reminded the public to follow Covid-19 rules and to preserve the country’s achievements in fighting the pandemic.

“It is a national responsibility,” he said at a weekly Covid-19 briefing. “We trust people will continue to be aware and adhere to all the protocols.

“At this phase, social integration is essential to return to a new normal life. We recommend following all measures, regular testing and getting vaccinated.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed visits the Expo 2020 Dubai site to review the safety and security preparations ahead of the event. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The UAE leads the world in vaccinating its population with at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A comprehensive and free national vaccination campaign began in December last year.

Vaccination centres were quickly set up all over the country.

“To support the vaccine drive and its safe use, a national team was formed to oversee all studies and research on the Covid-19 vaccines, whether conducted by international health organisations or in the UAE,” Dr Al Ameri said.

“All information on vaccines, including booster shots and how to get them, are announced according to the findings of the team with great transparency to ensure everyone is well informed.”

He said the UAE has been transparent by providing all the information through government media briefings as well as other official channels.

“All information and protocols on the pandemic are shared through official platforms, in addition to information on the vaccines and other important topics,” he said.

“We call upon the people to confirm the accuracy of news being shared on social media.

“We stress the need to obtain information from official accredited sources to avoid legal liability.

“The spread of misinformation and rumours is damaging, as it hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors.”

On Tuesday, the UAE reported 277 new coronavirus cases and 329 recoveries.

Officials said no one died from the virus.

The country has recorded 735,457 cases, 727,845 recoveries and 2,094 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

More than 90,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the total percentage of fully vaccinated people in the UAE to 83.03 per cent. Currently, 93.71 per cent have had at least one dose.

The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the pandemic is 19,963,359.

