Coronavirus: UAE reports 277 new cases and zero deaths

The UAE reported 277 new coronavirus cases and 329 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials said no one died from the virus.

The country has recorded 735,457 cases, 727,845 recoveries and 2,094 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped to below 300 since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

Read more Coronavirus latest: Virus led to biggest life expectancy drop since Second World War

An additional 330,693 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 83,372,656 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

There are currently 5,518 active cases in the UAE.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that people aged 60 and older would receive a third Covid-19 vaccine dose to boost their immunity.

The health ministry said it had started giving booster shots to high-risk people, including those who have had organ transplants and kidney failure.

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 41 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to date.