Sheikh Mohammed greets school pupils at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai extra special for a class of cheering schoolchildren.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai took time out during his latest tour of the event to pose for pictures with the young learners, who were clearly delighted to see him.

They clapped and cheered as Sheikh Mohammed approached before stopping for a memorable photo opportunity.

The footage was shared on social media by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday.

In a series of Instagram stories, Sheikh Hamdan records a royal visit to the sprawling site, taking in just a few of the many attractions on offer.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan have been regular visitors to the global extravaganza since it opened to the public on October 1.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed met Prince King Philippe of Belgium at Expo as part of his official trip to the UAE.

More than 12 million visits to the first Expo ever staged in the Middle East have already been made.

Those soaking up the carnival atmosphere are always in with a chance of seeing a famous face.

Global sporting superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are just two of the illustrious names to experience Expo so far.

