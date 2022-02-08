Sheikh Mohammed greets school pupils at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shares footage of latest royal visit to world's fair

The National
Feb 8, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai extra special for a class of cheering schoolchildren.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai took time out during his latest tour of the event to pose for pictures with the young learners, who were clearly delighted to see him.

They clapped and cheered as Sheikh Mohammed approached before stopping for a memorable photo opportunity.

The footage was shared on social media by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 Dubai

In a series of Instagram stories, Sheikh Hamdan records a royal visit to the sprawling site, taking in just a few of the many attractions on offer.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan have been regular visitors to the global extravaganza since it opened to the public on October 1.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed met Prince King Philippe of Belgium at Expo as part of his official trip to the UAE.

More than 12 million visits to the first Expo ever staged in the Middle East have already been made.

Those soaking up the carnival atmosphere are always in with a chance of seeing a famous face.

Global sporting superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are just two of the illustrious names to experience Expo so far.

Sheikh Mohammed at Expo 2020 Dubai — in pictures

Image 1 of 4
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visits Expo 2020 Dubai on November 18. All Photos: Dubai Media Office

Updated: February 8th 2022, 12:21 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidSheikh Hamdan bin MohammedExpo 2020 Dubai
