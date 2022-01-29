Sheikh Mohammed tours the Germany pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Germany pavilion showcases the latest in sustainable design and artificial intelligence

Jan 29, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Germany pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the Germany pavilion's sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the importance of Germany’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, given “its extensive knowledge and experience in the field of innovation and in providing solutions that serve humanity”, news agency Wam said.

He said the UAE is “keen to support innovative ideas that seek to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life” at Expo 2020.

Located at the Sustainability District, the “vertical campus” showcases the latest in sustainable design and artificial intelligence.

Visitors to the pavilion are taken on a journey assisted by an intelligent assistance system called IAMU, which acts as an invisible companion, providing visitors with information as they move through the building.

The pavilion's Welcome Hall has a large pit filled with 100,000 yellow balls, each of which tells a story, presents a statistic or features a sustainability champion from Germany.

Exhibition spaces in the pavilion have been designed to create immersive experiences looking at the future of energy, cities and nature.

Visitors can also sample German cuisine in the pavilion's restaurant.

