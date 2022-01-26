Expo 2020 Dubai hosts colourful celebrations for India’s Republic Day

National pride was on full display as families flocked to Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate India's 73rd Republic Day.

Children took part in musical and dance performances, while many in the joyous crowds were decked out in green and saffron, the colours of India's flag.

The day is observed by Indian citizens all over the world to commemorate the Indian constitution coming into effect in 1950.

Visitors soaked up a carnival atmosphere at the vast world's fair site, at which the Indian pavilion has been one of the most popular attractions.

Dancers in bright costumes matched steps with musicians on drums in performances that were held inside the striking pavilion and spilt on to the Expo streets.

Dr Aman Puri, India’s consul general in Dubai, spoke of India's long-standing ties with the Emirates and how special it was for its community of more than 3 million Indians to observe the day in the UAE.

“This is a special moment for both India and the UAE as we mark 75 years of independence and UAE celebrates the fiftieth National Day. The historical bond has grown from strength to strength and is today at the crossroads of exciting collaborations and partnerships in future,” he said, in a speech addressing the community outside the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Celebrating national days in the UAE with one of the largest Indian diaspora overseas holds a special place. I thank the many community members and various associations who individually and in co-ordination with the consulate took several steps to help our brothers and sisters in need during the most difficult days of the pandemic.”

He said the UAE had caught the world’s attention by safely hosting the Expo, the largest event held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The UAE leadership and authorities have pulled off extraordinary success by bringing together 192 countries to explore new horizons.”

Dr Puri said India’s participation was the largest at any Expo and the country's popular pavilion would remain as a hub for collaborations between the two countries when the event ends in March.

“At the core of these partnerships remains the immense goodwill that both the countries share,” he said.

“We value our partnership with the UAE and will continue to work with all stakeholders to strengthen our partnership with the UAE for the prosperity and well-being of the people of our two countries.”

Schoolchildren headlined the show with patriotic songs and dance performances.

The celebrations that began in the morning will continue well into the night with Bollywood singers and musical concerts to be staged in the open arenas.

