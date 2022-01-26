Indian envoy calls for solidarity after Abu Dhabi terror attacks

India’s ambassador to the UAE has called on the Indian community to show solidarity with the country after the terrorist attacks on Abu Dhabi.

Sunjay Sudhir said the country remained one of the safest in the world despite the attacks that killed three people on January 17 and he urged people to continue to live and work as normal.

Speaking on Wednesday to mark India's Republic Day, Mr Sudhir urged his compatriots to show solidarity with the UAE.

Two of the dead were from India and Mr Sudhir thanked the UAE government and Adnoc for their support in the quick repatriation of the bodies.

“I wish to assure the Indian community that the UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world," he said.

"And you should all keep working, as in the past, without worrying about security.

“We pray for eternal peace for their souls and for courage to their families to bear with the loss. Sheikh Abdullah [bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation] spoke to External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar to convey condolences and support.

"We are grateful to the UAE government and Adnoc for their support during such a difficult time.”

Republic Day marks the anniversary of India adopting its constitution in 1950. It is celebrated with a ceremonial parade in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and cultural programmes across the world.

About 3.4 million Indians live in the UAE comprising the largest group of foreign residents in the Emirates.

Mr Sudhir, who took office as the Indian envoy two months ago, also spoke of the deep and historic bond between India and the UAE, as well as India’s constitution and democratic values.

“As envisioned by our founding fathers, India has also stood for peace and harmony around the world."