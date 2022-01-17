Senior UAE official condemns 'sinful' attack by Houthi militia

Explosions that killed three people in Abu Dhabi on Monday were a "sinful attack on civilian facilities" by Yemen's Houthi militia, a senior Emirati official said.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Special Adviser to the UAE President, described the group as a "terrorist militia" after two blasts in the capital.

Two Indians and a Pakistani died when a device hit three tanker transports at Adnoc's petroleum storage unit in the ICAD industrial area of Mussaffah. Six people suffered mild to moderate injuries.

Dr Gargash said: "Authorities in the UAE are dealing transparently and responsibly with the sinful Houthi attack on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi.

"The tampering of terrorist militias with the stability of the region is too weak to affect the journey of security and safety that we live in, and the fate of this reckless and absurdity will be demise and defeat".

The blasts on Monday morning caused fires that were brought under control by emergency crews, police said.

At Abu Dhabi airport, a device caused a small fire in an under-construction extension. It is understood the terminals were not affected nor damaged.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing but that the blasts may have been caused by aerial drones.

Etihad Airways said there was limited disruption to flights. Services soon resumed as normal.

“Following an incident in the construction area of Abu Dhabi Airport earlier this morning, precautionary measures resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights. However, normal airport operations were quickly resumed,” a representative said.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority.”