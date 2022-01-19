Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets Adnoc colleagues injured in Abu Dhabi attacks

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, group chief executive of Adnoc, visited colleagues who were injured during the attacks.
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, on Wednesday met Adnoc colleagues injured in Monday’s terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi.

He extended the sympathy and condolences of the UAE leadership and the Adnoc family, assuring them the UAE will offer its full support.

Dr Al Jaber also spoke to the families of the colleagues who tragically passed away.

Monday's double blasts at an oil storage plant in Mussaffah and a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport killed three people and injured six.

Two of the dead were from India and one from Pakistan. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Dr Al Jaber also spoke with the Indian and Pakistan ambassadors to the UAE to express his condolences.

Adnoc confirmed all nine casualties were its employees, with six suffering injuries and receiving specialist care.

“Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted,” it said.

“At this time, the entire Adnoc family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning.”

In attacking Abu Dhabi's civilians, the Houthis remind us who they really are

The UAE on Tuesday called for a UN Security Council meeting on the attacks. In a letter submitted to the UN, the Emirates condemned the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian centres in flagrant contravention of international law.

It calls on the council to condemn the Houthi actions unequivocally, with one voice.

Countries, leaders and ministers from around the world condemned the attacks.

