India condemns Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi that left two citizens dead

India's Foreign Minister has condemned the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people, including two of its citizens.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, by phone to offer his support.

"Dr Jaishankar expressed India's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE," UAE news agency Wam reported.

"He also reiterated India's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE, highlighting the strong ties that their countries share."

Two Indians and a Pakistani citizen died in an explosion at Adnoc's fuel storage facility in Mussaffah, Abu Dhabi at around 10am on Monday, and injured six others.

A second incident led to a fire in an under-construction part of Abu Dhabi airport. No casualties were reported there.

Officials stressed the investigation was continuing and have not publicly confirmed that the strikes were aerial drones.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the incident a "heinous terrorist attack" and offered its condolences to those injured, adding that it would support the family of its citizen who died.

Macron offers solidarity

France's president Emmanuel Macron offered his support to the UAE.

A statement from the Élysée Palace said he "strongly condemns the attacks on Abu Dhabi yesterday, and offers his support to the United Arab Emirates".

Earlier, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had expressed France's strong condemnation of "these attacks that threaten the security of the UAE's territory and the region's stability".