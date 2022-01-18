UAE calls for UN Security Council meeting on Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi

The UAE on Tuesday called for a UN Security Council meeting on Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi.

State news agency Wam reported the letter had been submitted to Norway, which holds the UN Security Council Presidency for January, requesting a meeting regarding the attacks in the UAE capital on January 17.

The letter condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian centres in flagrant contravention of international law. It calls on the council to condemn the Houthi attacks unequivocally, with one voice.

(1/2) Amb Nusseibeh: “The UAE calls on the #UNSC to speak with one voice & join in firmly & unequivocally condemning these terrorist attacks, which were launched in complete disregard of international law."



Amb Nusseibeh writes to UNSC President about 17 January Houthi attacks. pic.twitter.com/RIBtubCK1Y — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) January 18, 2022

"The UAE strongly condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

“The UAE expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. This illegal and alarming escalation is a further step in the Houthis’ efforts to spread terrorism and chaos in our region. It is another attempt by the Houthis, using the capabilities they have unlawfully acquired in defiance of UN sanctions, to threaten peace and security.

The Houthi militias attacked the Mussaffah ICAD area and a construction area at Abu Dhabi Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure.

The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed two Indian civilians and one Pakistani civilian and injured six other civilians.

The Houthis confirmed responsibility for the attacks.