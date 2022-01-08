India's Expo 2020 pavilion lit up to mark country's 1.5 billion vaccine milestone

The Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been lit up to mark the country’s milestone of administering more than 1.5 billion vaccines.

The facade of the pavilion displayed the message “1.5 billion-plus Covid-19 vaccines done” to visitors over the weekend.

So far, India has allowed two vaccine doses per person and the country will begin distributing booster shots to front-line workers and the elderly next week.

It was reported last week that India was bracing for a third wave of Covid-19 following a surge of cases in larger cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai.

The India pavilion has proven to be one of the top attractions at the world's fair, recording more than 500,000 visits so far.

The five-storey pavilion is a dynamic, continually moving structure that tells stories about the country’s past and its plans for the future.

The architect who designed the India pavilion at Expo 2020 said his aim was to capture constant change in the country.

“The kinetic facade helps us to keep changing the story so the building talks to people,” Dikshu Kukreja, managing principal at CP Kukreja Architects, previously told The National.

“The multidimensionality and dynamism of the facade allows us to tell a different story of India every time. We wanted to show movement and transformation.

“The moving blocks metaphorically represent an India that is changing constantly."

The pavilion is among a select few structures that will remain after the Expo ends in March.