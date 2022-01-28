Sheikh Hamdan visits DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 on Friday.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan praised the achievements of leading companies in the emirate and their contributions to various sectors.

The range of services and products provided by these companies has helped the country to rise in several global rankings, he said.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the key features of the Pavilion located at Al Forsan zone, which tells the story of shipping and logistics in the UAE and its future aspirations.

The Crown Prince was also told about DP World’s range of products and services — from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. DP World has an interconnected global network of 190 business units in 68 countries.

He was also briefed on the high-speed Hyperloop system, its logistics counterpart Cargospeed — created through a partnership between DP World and Virgin Hyperloop — and BoxBay, a new and intelligent storage system.

Visitors to the five-floor DP World Flow pavilion, which has four main galleries, are given an opportunity to understand how goods move around the world.

Read More Dubai 2040 Urban Plan: Sheikh Hamdan orders start of Hatta development

The pavilion’s FlowLive event programme brings together leaders of governments and commerce to shape the future of world trade. Its education programme aims to inspire young people to join the logistics industry.

At the end of the tour, Sheikh Hamdan praised DP World and various local companies for enhancing Dubai’s status as a global economic capital and trade hub.