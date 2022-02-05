Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with King Philippe of Belgium on the second day of the monarch's visit to the UAE.

They discussed efforts to bolster ties between their nations during their meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Belgium celebrated its National Day.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in the Emirates on Friday for an official visit.

The king was received by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, hosted Queen Mathilde at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital.

Sheikha Fatima, chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, discussed ways to boost co-operation between institutions supporting women, children and the wider family unit with the queen.

She also briefed Queen Mathilde about Emirati women's growing roles in society.

On Saturday, King Philippe toured Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi accompanied by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and an Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member.

They were briefed by Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president of the university, about plans for the seat of learning.

These include a partnership between Khalifa University and Flanders Institute for Biotechnology – University of Leuven to develop advanced treatments for diabetes.