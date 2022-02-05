Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 Dubai

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai welcomed King Philippe to the world's fair

The National
Feb 5, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with King Philippe of Belgium on the second day of the monarch's visit to the UAE.

They discussed efforts to bolster ties between their nations during their meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Belgium celebrated its National Day.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in the Emirates on Friday for an official visit.

The king was received by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, hosted Queen Mathilde at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital.

Sheikha Fatima, chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, discussed ways to boost co-operation between institutions supporting women, children and the wider family unit with the queen.

She also briefed Queen Mathilde about Emirati women's growing roles in society.

On Saturday, King Philippe toured Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi accompanied by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and an Abu Dhabi Executive Council Member.

They were briefed by Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president of the university, about plans for the seat of learning.

These include a partnership between Khalifa University and Flanders Institute for Biotechnology – University of Leuven to develop advanced treatments for diabetes.

Updated: February 5th 2022, 11:56 AM
Expo 2020 DubaiSheikh Mohammed bin RashidBelgiumUAE
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 DubaiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article King and Queen of Belgium visit UAE
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed: tolerance will help build a better future for all
An image that illustrates this article Biden calls for global co-operation on International Day of Human Fraternity