Expo 2020 Dubai hits 5.6 million visits after packed National Day weekend

Visitor numbers to Expo 2020 Dubai climbed to more than 5.6 million after a busy UAE National Day weekend packed with shows, fireworks and parades.

Officials said the world’s fair recorded 5,663,960 visits since its doors opened to the public on October 1.

Residents and tourists have taken advantage of a number of ticket offers over the past two months, including free entry for all on December 2 and a half-price weekday ticket throughout November.

During October and November, the sprawling event site in Dubai welcomed 5,383 world leaders, including ministers, presidents, prime ministers and heads of state. It has also hosted 10,461 events.

Proving that a one-day visit is not enough, Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications for Expo 2020 Dubai, said six out of 10 visitors now hold an Expo season pass and the number of repeat visits has reached 1.2 million.

“Throughout the month of November, 28 per cent of visits came from outside country,” she said.

“Many visited from countries including India, France Germany, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UK.”

“In line with the normal tourism rush during the festive season, we expect this number to increase significantly as we move forward.”

The full show takes place on National Day and it celebrates the 'early dreamers' who began the story of the Emirates.

Revealing more in terms of numbers, Ms McGeachin said virtual-visit numbers had reached 25 million and more than 600,000 trips to the world’s fair were made using the free Expo bus ride service.

In addition, 2.2 million trips to Expo have been made on the Dubai Metro.

In terms of pupil visits to the world’s fair, the Expo school programme has attracted close to 250,000 schoolchildren over the past two months.

Last month, Expo launched a December Festive Pass for Dh95 that includes access to a concert by American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.

The concert will take place in Al Wasl Plaza on Friday, and the US singer will also introduce songs from her new double album, Keys.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mr Macron congratulated Expo 2020 for “organising this exhibition and making it a success”.