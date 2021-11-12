The best late-night restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai

With more than 190 country pavilions spread across three districts and myriad attractions, it's easy to get lost at Expo 2020 Dubai and lose track of time. But even after the pavilions have shut shop for the day at 10pm, there are more than 200 food outlets that remain open, each giving their own taste of the variety on offer at the world fair.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Here are some of our top picks of Expo 2020 restaurants that remain open until late so visitors can sit back, unwind and soak up the atmosphere:

Scarpetta

Go for: It's known to be the first burrata bar

Location: Mobility District

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 11am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 11am-1am

Its first outlet in the UAE, Scarpetta’s kitchen creates bold flavours by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients. The signature pastas are made in–house daily and are paired with locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant's famous spaghetti tomato and basil is much talked about.

Iris Dubai

Go for: Laidback atmosphere

Location: Al Forsan Park, Food Hall 3

Opening hours: 10am-1am

The elegant and laidback Beirut brand is quite an institution in the UAE, with branches in Meydan in Dubai and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Expo visitors will also get to indulge in their extensive menu, which includes well-crafted beverages and a wide selection of shisha flavours.

Irish Village

Go for: Tastes of Ireland

Location: Jubilee Park

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 11am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 11am-1am

Another Dubai hotspot, their outpost at Expo 2020 also recreates the culture and hospitality of a traditional Irish pub. Its style of cooking has its roots in family-style meals with generous portions.

Alkebulan

Go for: Flavours of Africa

Location: Jubilee Park

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 11am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 11am-1am

The world's first African food hall is a toast to the continent's many cultures, with an array of sounds spanning blues, soul, afrobeats, reggae to Afro-Latino music delivered by hand-picked DJs and performers – as well as flavours brought together from across the land.

Creator Alexander Smalls told The National before its opening that the idea was to have "a culinary meeting of minds".

“It really is a big concept and idea. We are not only bringing you modern contemporary African food in a way that it has not been seen, but the cultural element that really speaks to what African culture, food, art and music is all about," he said.

Garden on 1

Go for: Casual sports vibe

Location: Mobility District

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm-11.20pm; Thursday and Friday, 12pm-1am

The lounge is a fun and casual hangout for sports lovers. Watch the latest games and enjoy a host of dishes made to share. The relaxed atmosphere is perfect for large groups to enjoy live music, live sports, bingo and quiz nights.

Jubilee Mixology

Go for: An open-air rooftop bar with great views

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, rooftop, Media Centre, Parcel C

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 10am-1am

Sample a selection of light bites while taking in views of the Expo site at this open-air venue. The rooftop bar overlooks Al Wasl Dome, which features the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface. The open-air space has a chic, homely feel, with a live DJ spinning a soundtrack of house, modern beats, lounge and jazz.

A signature menu, curated by head chef Guilherme Freire, includes speciality dishes such as cured hamachi, smoked duck and Wagyu sandos. The beverage list has been inspired by previous expos and world fairs, with names such as London, Milan and Dubai.

Mudra

Go for: Plant-based cuisine and rooftop views

Location: Sustainability District

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 10am-1am

Renowned vegan chef Matthew Kenney brings a lively rooftop venue with stunning views out across the Expo site. The menu has a wide range of options, from pizzas and burgers with a gourmet twist, to novelty Nikkei sushi. There are also live DJ sets from Thursday to Sunday.

Kojaki

Go for: Japanese and Korean fusion

Location: Opportunity District

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 10am-1am

Kojaki is a world-exclusive Japanese and Korean fusion concept only found at Expo 2020 Dubai. The menu is a mix of Korean and Japanese cuisine, including Korean barbecue and Japanese robata. With a vibrant yet intimate ambience, the interiors give it a sense of luxury while the bar and lounge are perfect for a high-end dining and entertainment experience.

DA by CrabChic

Go for: Seafood

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 10am-1am

Direct from Russia, expect to see bold food presentations that turn classics into modern art. Enjoy live entertainment and outdoor seating with many shisha flavours to choose from.

The Local Aussie Grill

Go for: Hearty Australian fare

Location: Australia Pavilion

Opening hours: Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-midnight; Thursday and Friday, 10am-1am

Everyone’s a local at this Australian corner, already receiving great feedback from Expo 2020 visitors. Top off your Australian Pavilion experience with some Aussie tucker (that means food in Australia) and enjoy fish and chips with chicken salt or "shrimps on the barbie", potato cakes, scallops and tempura avocado.

BeHAPPY

Go for: Belgian classics

Location: Belgium Pavilion

Opening hours: 10am-10pm

Showcasing the very best Belgium has to offer when it comes to food and beverages, this rooftop venue on top of the Belgian pavilion has everything you need to wind down after a day walking across the Expo 2020 site. Michelin star-awarded Belgian head chef Bart Thoelen is in charge of the menu, which includes everything from tomates crevettes and North Sea shrimp croquettes, to classic Flemish carbonade and, of course, mussels.

Most restaurants require pre-booking. A full list of food outlets at the Expo 2020 Dubai is available here

Read more

Expo 2020 Dubai launches half price November ticket for just Dh45