UAE and France sign strategic deals as Emmanuel Macron visits Expo

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Friday received French President Emmanuel Macron at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was also attended by business leaders and several important deals were signed for the benefit of the two countries. These included an accord between Mubadala and the French Economy Ministry, an agreement between Adnoc and Total, and the sale of French-made defence systems to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Macron and conveyed to him the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, who wished the French leader health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity to the people of France.

Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped both countries would continue to work together in various fields.

The French President congratulated Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE on the country’s 50th anniversary.

He wished the Emirates further progress and prosperity and expressed his country's aspiration to co-operate with the UAE to carry out joint initiatives that serve the interests of both countries and support peace efforts in the region.

The leaders discussed friendly relations and co-operation in various sectors, including advanced technology, energy, food security and education.

During the meeting, the two sides spoke about issues of common interest and other regional and international developments.

A number of important agreements and deals were signed on the sidelines. Wam news agency reported that these included:

A deal between Mubadala Investment Company and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Recovery. It was signed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chief executive and managing director of Mubadala, and Bruno Le Maire, France’s Minister of Economy and Finance. An agreement on behalf of Mubadala and BPI France, an investment bank. It was signed by Mr Al Mubarak and Nicolas Dufourcq, chief executive of the bank. Another agreement was made between the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Ministry of Economy and Finance in France. It was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mr Le Maire. An agreement between Adnoc and Total Energy was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the group chief executive of Adnoc, and Patrick Pouyanne, chief of Total Energy. A contract was signed by Borouge – a manufacturer of polyolefins and part of Adnoc Group – and Technip, a French engineering company, to build an ethane cracker to expand the Borouge 4 project. It was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber and Arnaud Pieton, chief executive of Technip. An deal was also made between Masdar and Engie, a French utility company. It was signed by Dr Sultan Al Jaber and Catherine MacGregor, chief executive of Engie. UAE’s Ministry of Defence signed an agreement with Dassault Aviation to buy aircraft, related products and services. The signatories were Tareq Al Hosani, chief executive of Tawazun Economic Board, and Eric Trappier, chief executive of Dassault Aviation. An agreement on the supply of Rafale weapons equipment was made by the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and MBDA, a European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles. It was signed by Mr Al Hosani, chief executive of Tawazun economic board of directors, and Eric Beranger, chief executive of MBDA. An agreement for the purchase of H225M helicopters and related services was made by the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and Airbus Helicopters. It was signed by Mr Al Hosani and Bruno Even, chief executive of Airbus Helicopters. An accord between Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the French Ministry of Economy and Finance was signed by Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Holding Company, and Mr Le Maire. An amendment was added to the Louvre Abu Dhabi agreement that was first signed on March 6, 2007. It was signed by Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and Roselyne Bachelot, the French Minister of Culture. A letter of intent was issued to co-operate in the field of lunar exploration between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the National Centre for Space Studies in France. It was signed by Salem Humaid Al Marri, director general of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Philippe Baptiste, president of the French National Centre. An agreement was made between the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Electricitie De France. It was signed by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, chief executive of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and John Bernard Levy, chairman and chief executive of the French company.