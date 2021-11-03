Sheikh Mohammed tours pavilions and celebrates Expo 2020 for 'offering hope'

‎LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai toured the pavilions of Greece, Australia, the Slovak Republic and Estonia on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Sheikh Mohammed had led the UAE Flag Day celebrations in Al Wasl Plaza.

During the tour, which focused mainly in the Mobility district of the world's fair, Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 offered hope for the Earth.

Quote Expo 2020 offers hope for creating a new destiny for our planet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

“Expo 2020 has created a wonderful platform for celebrating the richness, breadth and diversity of human ingenuity and culture.

“The organisation of this mega global event reflects the UAE’s ethos of bringing together nations to generate new ideas and explore partnerships for shaping a glorious future for the entire world,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“By displaying the best of their innovation, excellence and resourcefulness, nations participating in Expo 2020 have an unparalleled opportunity to forge new collaborations for promoting more sustainable and innovation driven growth.

“Taking place at a critical juncture in human history, Expo 2020 offers hope for creating a new destiny for our planet.”

Many of the world's leaders have been gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the pivotal Cop26 climate conference, where they hope to agree on how to bring down emissions and prevent disastrous global warming.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, is leading the UAE delegation.

Looking to the future

Australia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is designed to symbolise a cumulus cloud. Photo: WAM

The world's fair features 192 country pavilions, themed pavilions, plus more than 200 eateries, numerous playgrounds and stages – not forgetting crowd favourite the massive circular waterfall with a fire-spewing sculpture at its centre.

The Greek pavilion draws inspiration from the legend of Ariadne’s Thread, which focuses on problem solving by multiple means through logic.

During Sheikh Mohammed's visit, he viewed exhibits tracing Greece's journey from antiquity to the future.

Sheikh Mohammed was also introduced to the Australian pavilion's immersive experience, which takes the visitor through thousands of years – linking ancient indigenous know-how to modern day discovery and invention.

The design takes inspiration from the cumulus cloud, a feature frequently observed over the Australian landscape.

The cloud’s structural elements signify the way in which Australia is home to multiple cultures that unify and enhance the nation.

Estonia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: WAM

The pavilion of the Slovak Republic highlights the country’s advances in the aviation and space industries, with a particular emphasis on the development of unique hydrogen technologies.

Sheikh Mohammed was shown a hydrogen-powered passenger car, which uses technology which could revolutionise the passenger, freight and public transport sectors.

In the Mobility District, Sheikh Mohammed also visited the pavilion of Estonia, where the focus is on the progress made in e-services and e-governance.

The exhibits seek to showcase the country as a lab where new ideas can be tried and start-ups can be launched.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai.