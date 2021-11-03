Sheikh Mohammed hoists UAE flag at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hoisted the UAE flag at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark Flag Day.

The ceremony was held at Al Wasl Plaza on the Expo site, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed.

The UAE flag is hoisted on November 3 every year to celebrate the anniversary of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed taking office.

Hundreds of schoolchildren, senior citizens and trainees from the Dubai Police Academy took part in the celebration at the Expo site.

“We have chosen to celebrate UAE Flag Day at a place that brings the world together to achieve the goal of creating a better future for humanity," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to realising the values on which the Union was founded and building bridges of co-operation with nations across the world to shape a better future for the planet.”

Sheikh Mohammed noted that these celebrations took place as the country is on the brink of entering a new phase of growth after recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of the ceremony, the Ruler of Dubai stressed the importance of honouring the flag and passing on the values it represents to the younger generation.

The UAE flag was created by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah, when he was 19, after reading a newspaper article about a contest to design the new nation’s flag.

He was inspired by the poet, Safi-u-ddin Al Hali. The four colours on the flag represent Arab unity, as described in poetry written by Al Hali.

The idea for Flag Day was conceived by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President of the UAE in 2004.

It is commemorated every year on the anniversary, November 3. It is not a public holiday.