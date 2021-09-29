Emirates NBD Group gives staff extra week's holiday to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

Emirates NBD Group, an official partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has told staff they can volunteer at the event for up to a week without using up any annual leave days.

The group's network of volunteers includes UAE citizens and residents.

Last week, Emirates NBD announced it would occupy a 3,000 square foot space on Al Wasl Avenue, describing it as the “future of global banking".

“Our employees will make history alongside thousands of other volunteers,’" said Eman Abdulrazzaq, group chief human resource officer at the group.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai volunteering programme is the largest-ever in the UAE and reflects the country’s diversity, with 135 nationalities participating.”

Volunteers from Emirates NBD Group include people of 85 different nationalities.

In addition to the week of paid leave to volunteer at the World Fair, all employees receive a day of paid leave to volunteer as part of the Exchanger programme, which was launched in 2015 and has accumulated more than 145,000 volunteering hours.

On Monday, government staff in Dubai were told they could take an extra week of paid holiday to enjoy the Expo.

Organisers announced the launch of the October Pass, which will allow access to the sprawling Dubai South site and all of its attractions at a heavily discounted rate.

The eagerly awaited world's fair will be home to 192 pavilions. It will feature up to 60 live events each day and 200 food and beverage outlets to fuel visitors during a journey around the world in one place.

It opens to the public on Friday and will be the first expo to be staged in the Middle East.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures