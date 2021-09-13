Dubai crisis management chief visits Expo 2020

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visits the Expo 2020 Dubai site to review safety and security preparations before the event. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, toured Expo 2020 to review safety and security measures ahead of the grand opening of the international event.

Sheikh Mansoor took advantage of the extensive public transport links developed for the world’s fair by making his way to the vast Dubai South site by metro.

The crisis management chief boarded Dubai Metro at Jebel Ali Station, before alighting at the Expo 2020 Station.

He was briefed during his journey on the Dubai Metro Route 2020 by Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority.

The vast Expo 2020 network was built at a cost of Dh11 billion and has the capacity to serve up to 46,000 passengers in both directions per hour.

Sheikh Mansoor was greeted at the Dubai South site site by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020.

He visited the main operations room to review safety and security protocols developed by government teams and ensure they met the highest standards set by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mansoor said the safety of exhibitors and visitors was paramount as Dubai gears up to welcome the world in less than three weeks.

He also held talks with Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police and Head of the Expo 2020 Dubai Security Committee, and reviewed the preparations of Dubai’s Civil Defence and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

His tour of the impressive Expo grounds also took in a visit to Dubai Health Authority’s Covid-19 PCR testing tent, where he learnt of the authorities strategies to support millions of visitors during the six-month-long event.

DHA was responsible for establishing Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre, which offers comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 visitors, including PCR tests.

The health body has also set up a five lanes for drive-through testing with a capacity of 5,000 tests per day and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day and test results provided within four hours.