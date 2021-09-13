Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai and UAE Pavilion

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE pavilion.
The member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office was given a tour by Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai and Minister of State for International Co-operation.
He was briefed on final preparations for the world fair, its facilities and pavilions that focus on the event’s three sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.
Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, visited the UAE pavilion, which tells the story of the UAE from its ancient roots, including its people, goods and ideas, to its transformation into a unified country, and home to people from over 200 countries.
“We are proud of the exceptional preparations that have been made at Expo 2020, including the event’s international agenda," said Sheikh Khaled, in a statement.
"The UAE pavilion will enhance cultural exchange and convey the UAE’s rich cultural heritage to the world.”
The pavilion also explores the UAE’s cultural legacy, conveying to the local and international community stories about the authenticity of the UAE’s people, the legacy of its ancestors and its deep-rooted history.
“We are ready to stage an exceptional edition of this global event and to welcome guests from around the world to the UAE,” said Ms Al Hashimy.
“The UAE pavilion offers incredible design and an outstanding experience to visitors through the authentic human stories it tells of the UAE and its people.”
The pavilion offers visitors an experience that explores the true meaning and positive impact of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.
Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event and the largest global event since the start of the pandemic, will host 192 countries when it opens to the public on October 1.
