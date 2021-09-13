Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai and UAE Pavilion

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visits the Expo 2020 Dubai site with Expo Director General and Minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Al Hashimy. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site and UAE pavilion.

The member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office was given a tour by Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai and Minister of State for International Co-operation.

He was briefed on final preparations for the world fair, its facilities and pavilions that focus on the event’s three sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, visited the UAE pavilion, which tells the story of the UAE from its ancient roots, including its people, goods and ideas, to its transformation into a unified country, and home to people from over 200 countries.

“We are proud of the exceptional preparations that have been made at Expo 2020, including the event’s international agenda," said Sheikh Khaled, in a statement.

"The UAE pavilion will enhance cultural exchange and convey the UAE’s rich cultural heritage to the world.”

The pavilion also explores the UAE’s cultural legacy, conveying to the local and international community stories about the authenticity of the UAE’s people, the legacy of its ancestors and its deep-rooted history.

“We are ready to stage an exceptional edition of this global event and to welcome guests from around the world to the UAE,” said Ms Al Hashimy.

“The UAE pavilion offers incredible design and an outstanding experience to visitors through the authentic human stories it tells of the UAE and its people.”

The pavilion offers visitors an experience that explores the true meaning and positive impact of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event and the largest global event since the start of the pandemic, will host 192 countries when it opens to the public on October 1.

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

The biog Born: near Sialkot, Pakistan, 1981 Profession: Driver Family: wife, son (11), daughter (8) Favourite drink: chai karak Favourite place in Dubai: The neighbourhood of Khawaneej. “When I see the old houses over there, near the date palms, I can be reminded of my old times. If I don’t go down I cannot recall my old times.”

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

Mobile phone packages comparison

Hunger and Fury: The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans

Jasmin Mujanović, Hurst Publishers

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

